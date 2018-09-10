Kapanen on ex-Leaf Komarov: 'He's already trying to intimidate me'

Defenceman Luca Sbisa took part in a skate with New York Islanders veterans Monday and confirmed to The Athletic's Arthur Staple that he is with the club on a professional tryout basis.

The 28-year-old played 30 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season, finishing with two goals and 12 assists.

Prior to that, Sbisa spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers.

In 495 career games in the NHL, Sbisa has 18 goals and 84 assists.