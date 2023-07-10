Ashley Young's time in the Premier League appears not to be over just yet.

The 38-year-old full-back is in talks with Everton and promoted side Luton Town, reports BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez.

The former England and Manchester United player is a free agent after his second stint with Aston Villa, with whom he spent the past two seasons, expired on June 30.

A native of Stevenage, Young's 422 Prem appearances over 16 seasons are 32nd all-time and third among active players behind Brighton's James Milner (619) and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (431).

A Premier League winner with United, Young also won a Scudetto in 2021 as a part of his two seasons at Inter.

Internationally, the Watford academy product was capped 39 times by the Three Lions from 2007 to 2018.