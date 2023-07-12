Long-time veteran goaltender Thomas Griess announced his retirement from the NHL after 14 seasons on Wednesday.

Greiss, 37, played last season with the St. Louis Blues, registering a 7-10-0 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.64 goals-against average.

"There have been some considerations [about playing], but the bottom line is, I looked at a few offers that didn't really appeal to me,' Greiss told NHL.com on Wednesday. "As a result, I was ready to make the move and am looking forward to doing some new things in my life. Our job comes with a lot of freedom, but now I can tackle some new challenges."

Drafted 94th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2004 draft, Greiss has a 162-130-37 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.77 GAA in 268 NHL appearances split between the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, and Blues.

The highlight of Greiss' NHL career came during the 2018-19 campaign when he shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Robin Lehner for allowing the least goals against while a member of the Islanders. He started 43 games that season ad had a 23-14-2 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.28 GAA.

The Fussen, Germany, native represented his country twice at the Winter Olympic Games in 2006 and 2010 leading them to a 10th and 11th place finish respectively.

He also represented Germany at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, registering a 3-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.50 GAA.