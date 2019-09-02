Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams announced that he will step away from the NHL ahead of the 2019-20 season.

"This is the first time in my life that I've felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey," said Williams in a news release. "For as long as I can remember, my whole off-season until this point has been hockey and doing what was necessary to prepare for the upcoming season. Because of my current indecision, and without the type of mental and physical commitment that I'm accustomed to having, I've decided to step away from the game."

"We appreciate Justin's honesty and openness throughout this process, and respect his decision,"said Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in the same release. "He's been an important part of our team, but we did prepare our roster with the understanding that he might step away. We are confident in the group we've assembled."

"The belief is he is more likely to retire than play but as I learned a long time ago, there's nothing more personal, and difficult, for a player than a retirement decision because of so many conflicting emotions. So until the player formally announces it, I always allow for the possibility of a change of heart," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted Monday.

Williams played in all 82 games last season for the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 23 goals and adding 30 assists. For his career, he has 312 goals and 474 assists in 1,244 regular season games.

The 37-year-old has played in the NHL since 2000. He was selected No. 28 overall by the Philadelphia Flyers earlier that summer.