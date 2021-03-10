Is CFL's potential alignment with XFL due to COVID-related financial struggles?

Long-time Montreal Alouettes running back Tyrell Sutton announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League to Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

“My time is done,” Sutton told Zurkowsky on Wednesday. “I did what I could. I tried to put my name on the game and did it the right way. That’s about it. That’s all she wrote.”

Sutton played for the Alouettes from 2013-18 and signed with the team again in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old also spent time with the BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Sutton finished his CFL career with 4,044 rushing yards, 1,665 receiving yards, and 21 offensive touchdowns in 77 regular season games. Sutton was named a CFL All-Star in 2015.