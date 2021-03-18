Former NFL GM Mueller: Belichick’s big spending proof he knows Pats were bad last year

Veteran New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement Thursday.

Chung made the announcement on Instagram.

The 33-year-old played 10 of his 11 seasons with the Patriots, splitting his two stints with the team with one year in Philadelphia. Chung did not play in the 2020 season.

A second round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, Chung played in 153 games with 122 starts, recording 778 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 4.5 sacks.