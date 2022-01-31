VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed veteran American offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension Monday.

Figueroa, 32, was slated to become a free agent next week.

Figueroa is entering his ninth CFL season and fourth with B.C. The Miami native started 12 games last season at left tackle.

Figueroa began his CFL season with Hamilton (2013-15) and spent two seasons with Edmonton (2016-17) before joining the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.