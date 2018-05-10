Veteran QB Collaros looking to prove himself with Roughriders

Zach Collaros will be looking to prove himself when the Saskatchewan Roughriders open training camp.

The Riders acquired the veteran quarterback from Hamilton in the off-season after the Tiger-Cats opted to keep Jeremiah Masoli as their starter.

Masoli replaced Collaros under centre following Hamilton's 0-8 start to last season.

Collaros will battle Brandon Bridge of Mississauga, Ont., for the Riders' starting job.