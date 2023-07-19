The New England Patriots could be adding some Super Bowl-winning help to their backfield.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that veteran running back Leonard Fournette is working out for the team on Wednesday.

Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

Fournette, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with whom he won Super Bowl LV. He appeared in 16 games last season, rushing for 668 yards on 189 carries with three touchdowns and added another 523 yards and three TDs receiving.

A native of New Orleans, Fournette was originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU by the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he spent the first three seasons of his career.

For his career, Fournette has rushed for 4,478 yards on 1,132 carries with 34 TDs.