OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018.

Ottawa also signed defensive linemen Kwaku Boateng and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and defensive back Ty Cranston, all Americans.

The six-foot-two, 257-pound Boateng registered 25 sacks in four seasons with the Edmonton Elks, including a career-best nine sacks in 2018.

Maudlin IV, a former third-round pick of the NFL’s New York Jets, spent the last two seasons with Hamilton. He registered 13 tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 regular-season CFL games.

Cranston, 27, spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He recorded 38 tackles, 24 special-teams tackles and an interception in 34 regular-season CFL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.