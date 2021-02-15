Jason Kipnis is headed to Georgia.

The veteran second baseman announced on Twitter that he had signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta here we come! Excited to join the Braves organization this season! pic.twitter.com/3btCYpt3Fx — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) February 15, 2021

"Atlanta, here we come!" the 33-year-old Kipnis tweeted. "Excited to join the Braves organization this season!"

Kipnis is a minor league deal with #Braves, with spring training invite. He'll compete for a spot. https://t.co/ARkHRZSsDa — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 15, 2021

The Athletic's David O'Brien reports it's a minor-league deal for Kipnis with an invitation to spring training.

A native of Northbrook, IL, Kipnis spent last season with the nearby Chicago Cubs following nine seasons with Cleveland.

In 44 games in 2020, Kipnis batted .237 with three home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .744.

A two-time All-Star, Kipnis is a .260 hitter for his career.