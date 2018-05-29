Brandon Marshall is heading northwest.

The 34-year-old wide receiver shared a photo of himself on Instagram confirming that he has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Let’s Go. A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on May 29, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a one-year deal.

Contract update: Brandon Marshall is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2018

Marshall was released by the New York Giants after a single injury-shortened season in April.

A native of Pittsburgh, Marshall was limited to just five games last season after incurring an ankle injury - and subsequently undergoing season-ending surgery - during a Week 5 game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In five games, Marshall had 18 receptions for 150 yards.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Marshall has registered 959 career receptions for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns in 172 games over 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Giants.

Marshall joins a Seahawks receiving corps that includes Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Marcus Johnson. Paul Richardson signed with Washington earlier in the offseason.

The Seahawks have yet to make comment on the apparent signing.