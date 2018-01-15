The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract extension worth $1.5 million, the team announced Monday.

The blueliner has tallied three goals and 10 assists to go along with 16 penalty minutes in 41 games so far this season for the NHL's newest franchise.

Engelland, a longtime Vegas resident, was selected by the Knights during the expansion draft from the Calgary Flames.

Over the course of nine seasons in the NHL, he has recorded 25 goals and 74 assists split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Golden Knights.