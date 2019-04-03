3h ago
VGK sign Schuldt to entry-level deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knightshave signed college defenceman Jimmy Schuldt to an entry-level contract.
The 23-year-old defenceman recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 39 games this season in his senior year with St. Cloud State University.
Due to his age (turning 24 in May), Schuldt's entry-level deal can only be for one season. He is ineligible for the NHL playoffs because he signed after Feb. 25, so he will only be eligible to play in the team's two remaining regular season games before becoming a restricted free agent on July 1.
In his junior year with St. Cloud State, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native had 38 points in 40 games and was named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college's top player.