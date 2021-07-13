Dreger: There is no chance this Tampa team can stay intact

Lightning general manager Julian BriseBois told reporters Tuesday that defenceman Victor Hedman suffered a torn meniscus on March 30 and played through it as Tampa Bay went on to win their second straight Stanley Cup.

He will have surgery on Tuesday and is expected to require a three to four week rehab timetable, meaning he will be ready for training camp next season.

Hedman had two goals and 16 assists in 23 Stanley Cup Playoffs games after recording 45 points in 54 regular season games.

Meanwhile, BriseBois also said that forward Nikita Kucherov sustained a non-displaced rib fracture from the Scott Mayfield hit during their semifinal series with the New York Islanders and finished the postseason wearing a flak. BriseBois added that forward Barclay Goodrow and defenceman Ryan McDonagh played through broken hands on their back-to-back Cup Final run.

All three players are expected to have short recovery timetables and be ready well in time for next season.