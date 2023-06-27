Miami Heat veteran Victor Oladipo has reportedly exercised his $9.4 million option for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miami’s Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.4M option for 2023-24, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2023

The 31-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 42 games this past season, including 40 games off the bench.

Oladipo missed most of Miami's run to the NBA Finals this spring after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Game 3 of their opening round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Indiana product has appeared in 504 career games with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat.