Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has denied a recent report claiming he wants to play for a different team, telling Shams Charania of The Athletic he's "fully committed" to the franchise for the upcoming season.

"I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me. That's just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I'm focused on leading this franchise to a title," Oladipo told The Athletic.

Oladipo says he's excited to work with head coach Nate Bjorkgren, who was hired by the Pacers last month.

On Thursday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reported that that the 28-year-old guard asked opposing teams if they could trade for him right in front of his teammates. Teams included the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Oladipo played in only 19 games last season as he was working his way back from a quad injury that forced him to miss the last few months of the 2018-19 season.

The two-time All Star has one season remaining on the four-year, $84 million deal he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. The Pacers acquired him from the Thunder in the 2017 off-season in a deal involving Paul George. He will become a free agent next summer if not signed to a contract.

The second overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana, the Silver Spring, Md., native has averaged 17.3 points on .441 shooting, 4.6 boards and 3.9 assists over 33.0 minutes a night in 421 career games with the Orlando Magic, Thunder and Pacers.