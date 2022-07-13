The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed restricted free agent forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $4.75 million contract, it was announced Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, the Sabres boosted their blueline by signing unrestricted free agent Ilya Lyubushkin and added to their goalie depth signing Eric Comrie.

Comrie signed a two-year contract carrying an average annual value of $1.8 million.

The 26-year-old played in 72 games last season, scoring 20 goals and registering 49 points for the Buffalo Sabres.

Olofsson was picked 181st overall, in the seventh round, by the Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the team in 2018-19, where he recorded four points in six games.

His most successful season was his first full season in the league, where he finished seventh in Calder Trophy voting. That season, he finished with 42 points in 54 games, the strongest pace of any season in his career.

Olofsson is coming off a two-year, $6.1 million contract which ended last season. The Sweden native has 55 goals and 127 points in 188 career NHL games.

Lyubushkin scored two goals and totaled 15 points in 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes last season.

The 28-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with the Coyotes in 2018 and spent his entire career there before being traded to the Maple Leafs midway through the season last year. He set new highs in goals, assists and points last season. He is coming off a one-year deal worth $1.35 million. The Moscow native has totaled three goals and 25 points across 211 career NHL games.

Comrie, 27, had 10-5-1 record in 19 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average.