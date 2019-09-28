ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had two more surprise leaders Saturday, with Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate out in front on 20 under par after the third round.

Perez shot an 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns while Southgate returned a 7-under 65 at St. Andrews, leaving them two shots clear of Paul Waring after his 7-under 65 at Carnoustie.

None of those players are in the top 100 of the world rankings, with Southgate as low as No. 300.

The first-round leader, Justin Walters, is ranked No. 444 and the second-round leader, Matthew Jordan, is No. 292.

Every golfer has now played 18 holes at the three Scottish courses. The 60 players to make the cut will return to the Old Course for the final round of the pro-am event on Sunday.

Perez, a Scotland-based Frenchman who is ranked No. 184, has had rounds of 64-68-64 as he goes for a first European Tour victory in his rookie season, having graduated from the Challenge Tour last year.

Southgate is making his 140th appearance on tour and the closest he has come to a win was a share of second place at the Irish Open in 2017.

American golfer Tony Finau, one of the highest-ranked players in the field at No. 14, shot 66 at the Old Course and was tied for fourth on 17 under.

