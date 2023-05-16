There is a full slate of NBA coverage Tuesday on TSN, beginning with the draft lottery to determine who has the chance to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama, followed by Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

NBA coverage begins LIVE tonight with the Draft Lottery at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and continues at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT with Game 1 of Lakers vs. Nuggets on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered one of the greatest prospects of the generation, with some scouts saying he is the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama has excellent mobility for his size and can handle the ball and shoot like a guard. The 19-year-old is also an excellent defender, using his estimated eight-foot wingspan to block shots and protect the paint. ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz has previously compared his potential defensive impact to that of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs have the best odds at getting the first-overall pick at 14 per cent. The Toronto Raptors have a one per cent chance of winning the lottery after finishing with a 41-41 record. Full odds can be seen below:

Detroit Pistons (14%)

Houston Rockets (14%)

San Antonio Spurs (14%)

Charlotte Hornets (12.5%)

Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%)

Orlando Magic (9.0%)

Indiana Pacers (6.8%)

Washington Wizards (6.7%)

Utah Jazz (4.5%)

Dallas Mavericks (3.0%)

Chicago Bulls (1.8%)

Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7%)

Toronto Raptors (1.0%)

New Orleans Pelicans (0.5%)

Lakers, Nuggets face off in Western Conference Finals rematch

LeBron James and the Lakers visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals in the bubble. The Lakers emerged victorious three years ago, beating the Nuggets in five games on their way to winning the NBA Championship. James says the team they face on Tuesday night is much different than the one they faced in the bubble.

“They’re better, but they were great then, and they’re great now,” James said. “Joker has gotten two more years under his belt. Jamal [Murray] has gotten back to his regular form after the injury. And the rest of those guys are playing on exceptional basketball. They’re really really, really, really good team."

The Nuggets are coming off a win over the Phoenix Suns in the conference semis. Jokic, a two-time MVP, averaged 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 10.3 assists over the six-game series.

The Lakers enter the Conference Finals having defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games.

Nuggets head coach mike Malone says the opportunity to defeat the Lakers makes the series more special for Nuggets fans, but the team is only looking to getting to the NBA Finals.

“Getting to the NBA Finals is all that matters,” Malone said. “The fact that it's the Lakers makes it probably that much more special for a lot of people that support us and if that's going to allow Ball Arena to be that much more excited and crazy, then I'm all for it.”

The Nuggets finished 1st in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record this season but have an all-time record of 8-25 against the Lakers in the playoffs. The Lakers finished with the seventh seed in the regular season but were one of the best teams in the league after the trade deadline, posting a 17-9 record.