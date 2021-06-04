1h ago
Azarenka tops Keys in straight sets
The Canadian Press
Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time since her semifinal run eight years ago.
The 15th-seeded Azarenka beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.
Azarenka had played only one match on clay this season entering Roland Garros. She had withdrawn from the Madrid Open after her first-round win there due to a back injury.
The former top-ranked Azarenka next faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who earlier upset third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.
Azarenka hit only six winners but also committed just 12 unforced errors to 33 by Keys of the United States.