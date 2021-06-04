Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time since her semifinal run eight years ago.

The 15th-seeded Azarenka beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.

Azarenka had played only one match on clay this season entering Roland Garros. She had withdrawn from the Madrid Open after her first-round win there due to a back injury.

The former top-ranked Azarenka next faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who earlier upset third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.

Azarenka hit only six winners but also committed just 12 unforced errors to 33 by Keys of the United States.