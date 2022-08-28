Canada leads Japan after one period at Women's World Championship

Canada's Victoria Bach, Marie-Philip Poulin and Meaghan Mikkelson scored to give Canada a 3-0 lead over Japan after the first period at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Both Bach's and Poulin's goals for Canada came early on into two of their five first-period power play opportunities.

Mikkelson scored the lone even-strength goal for Canada with under five minutes left to extend their lead.

Canada's Emerance Maschmeyer did not face a shot while Japan's Akane Konishi steered away 21 of 24 shots.