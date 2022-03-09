VICTORIA — Tarun Fizer scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Victoria Royals snapped the Portland Winterhawks' five-game win streak with a 5-3 victory Tuesday in the WHL.

Tyler Palmer made 47 saves to preserve the win for Victoria (16-32-6).

Portland (36-14-5) winger Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice and added an assist for his team.

Winterhawks goalie Taylor Gauthier stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Evan Herman scored two goals and Tikhon Chaika stopped all 23 shots he faced as Prince Albert (22-28-3) blanked Lethbridge (23-26-3). The Raiders have now won three contests in a row.

ICE 2 HITMEN 0

WINNIPEG -- Tanner Brown and Benjamin Zloty each scored as Winnipeg (37-9-5) downed Calgary (20-26-7). Though it didn't produce much scoring, the Ice dominated the Hitmen offensively, out-shooting them 37-14. Calgary goalie Brayden Peters made 35 saves in the loss.

