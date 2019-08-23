Victoria set to welcome eight NCAA women's basketball teams for tourney

VICTORIA — An NCAA basketball tournament will return to B.C., for a second year.

After launching in Vancouver last year, the event will move to Victoria and be called the Victoria Invitational.

Eight women's teams will compete Nov. 28-30 at the University of Victoria. Last year's event featured women's and men's teams.

Mississippi State, national runner-up in 2017 and 2018, and recent Final Four teams Stanford and Syracuse headline the field.

Bowling Green, Cal Baptist, Green Bay, Houston and San Francisco round out the entrants.

It will be the second NCAA basketball neutral-site event in November in Canada.

Toronto hosts a three-time men's showcase on Nov. 16.