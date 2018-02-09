The New York Rangers sent a clear message to Brendan Smith on Thursday, waiving the defenceman less than a year after signing him to a four-year, $17.4 million contract.

Smith, who turned 29 on Thursday, has one goal and eight points in 44 games this season while also serving time as a healthy scratch.

He was a minus-2 in the Rangers' blowout loss to the Bruins on Wednesday night, which apparently served as the final straw for the Rangers.

“He got off to a slow start, we worked with him in a number of different ways, and he seemed to be having a hard time finding his game,” head coach Alain Vigneault told the New York Post. “This might be a little bit drastic, but management and the coaches felt this was the way to go for our team right now.”

The Rangers released a letter to fans on Thursday from president Glen Sather and general manager Jeff Gorton announcing their intentions to make major changes and add more "speed, skill and character" to their roster moving forward.

Gorton was similarly honest in his assessment of Smith's play this season.

“We’ve done some different things to try and get him going, we’ve scratched him [10 times], and he just hasn’t played that well,” Gorton said. “There’s no real insight into [why], but he just hasn’t been able to find his game. Based on what we’ve seen in the past, Brendan is a good player who can play physical and who’s a good skater, but really, those elements haven’t been there this year.

“This is something, at this time, is best for him to go on waivers, see what happens, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Post expects Smith to clear waivers on Friday and be assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.