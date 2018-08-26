Weyburn, Sask.'s Brett Jones is on the move.

The Minnesota Vikings acquired the 27-year-old centre from the New York Giants on Sunday in exchange for a 2019 draft choice.

🚨 TRADE 🚨



The #Vikings have acquired C Brett Jones (@brettjones69) from the New York Giants for an undisclosed pick.



The completion of the trade is pending Jones passing a physical. pic.twitter.com/EzQLkT9X2x — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 26, 2018

Jones played in all 16 games for the Giants a season ago, starting in 13.

A product of Regina, Jones starred in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders for two seasons in 2013 and 2014, earning the league's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2014, before signing with the Giants in 2015.

Jones has appeared in 30 contests over two seasons with the G-Men.

Jones arrives as the Vikings' o-line has been battered in the preseason after starting centre Pat Eflein was placed on the PUP list in training camp with an ankle injury. His replacement, Nick Easton, incurred a neck injury on August 9 and is out for the season.