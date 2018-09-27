PTI weighs in on the significance of the Panthers signing Reid

LOS ANGELES — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters are active for their teams' Thursday night meeting.

Cook missed the Vikings' loss to Buffalo last week with a hamstring strain. He had 78 yards rushing and 107 yards receiving in Minnesota's first two games.

Peters injured his calf during the Rams' win over the Chargers last week. The former Pro Bowl selection tested his leg on the Coliseum field before the game.

Rams linebacker Dominique Easley was inactive with a knee injury. Matt Longacre is expected to start in his place.

Rams kick returner JoJo Natson and linebacker Mark Barron were inactive.

Former USC defensive end Everson Griffen was inactive for Minnesota after undergoing a mental health evaluation.

