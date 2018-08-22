The Minnesota Vikings have signed safety George Iloka just days after the Cincinnati Bengals cut their 2017 starter, the team announced on Wednesday.

Last year, Iloka appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 54 tackles, 25 assisted tackles and an interception.

In Minnesota, Iloka could jump to the top of the depth chart and start at strong safety with Pro Bowler Harrison Smith at free safety. Andrew Sendejo is currently listed as the team's starting strong safety after making 13 starts for the team last season.

Undrafted out of Boise State, Iloka has appeared in 83 games over six seasons for the Bengals, starting the last 76 he played. Iloka has played in four playoff contests and recovered a fumble in his last appearance in 2015.

A native of Houston, the 28-year-old Iloka has nine career interceptions.