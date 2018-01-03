Brandon Zylstra is headed south of the border after a breakout sophomore season in the CFL.

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed the wide receiver to a reserve/future contract. The contract would allow Zylstra to spend his off-season with the team as he attempts to earn a roster spot.

Zylstra led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards in 2017 on 100 catches with five touchdowns. He was named both a West Division and a CFL All-Star for his efforts.

The 24-year-old had 34 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns in six games as a CFL rookie in 2016.

Zylstra is a native of Spicer, Minn., and spent his collegiate career in-state at Concordia College.