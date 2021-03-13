WINNIPEG — Ville Heinola scored a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Manitoba Moose win over the Stockton Heat at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

Heinola assisted on Manitoba's first goal of the contest, from David Gustafsson 19 seconds before the end of the first period. It levelled the scoreline at one goal apiece.

Both teams each scored a goal in the second period before the Moose added two in the final period, including an empty net goal from Heinola. It was his fourth goal of the season.

C.J Suess and Cole Perfetti also scored for Manitoba (7-7-2-0). Robert Hamilton and Matthew Phillips scored for Stockton (8-3-0-0).

The Heat will return to action Thursday against the Laval Rocket. Manitoba will also play Laval in their next match, but it won't happen until March 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.