Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time points leader with a first half field goal against the Oakland Raiders.

Vinatieri moved ahead of Morten Andersen’s 2,544 points with a 25-yard field goal, his second of the game.

The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd professional season. After starting his career and playing 10 seasons with the New England Patriots, Vinatieri has been with the Colts for the last 13 seasons.