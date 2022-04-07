SAN JACINTO, California—Numerous players facing double-digit deficits when the third round of PGA TOUR Canada’s Qualifying Tournament suddenly found themselves at day’s end back in the mix—both to contend for the tournament title and to challenge for the other eight cards that offer PGA TOUR Canada membership. Heavy wind will do that to a field.

After a relatively calm early part of the morning, the wind started blowing at Soboba Springs Golf Course and didn’t stop. Players dealt with tree debris in the fairway, and they were constantly cleaning their putting lines and adjusting their swings and stepping away from shots. The scores reflected the difficulty of the day, with first- and second-round leader Jake Vincent shooting a 6-over 78 but still able to maintain his lead. He is two strokes ahead of Switzerland’s Perry Cohen, with amateur Jack Avrit three back. With the wind a significant part of the narrative, it’s hard to say who is even out of the running with 18 holes to play.

It was a challenging day for Vincent. After beginning the day with a seven-shot advantage, he watched his lead evaporate over the first nine holes. Vincent shot a 7-over 43 to open, a score that included four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey. Cohen turned in 2-under and held an unlikely one-shot lead over Vincent.

“I got off to a bad start. I hit terrible tee balls on one, two, three. I found myself 4-over through three. Then I went sideways on eight when I made a triple (bogey). I haven’t made triple in a couple of years,” said Vincent of his early round struggles. “I got to the back nine, and I just focused on leaving myself under the hole (on the greens). That’s all I was focused on at that point.” Vincent was 1-under on the back for a 6-over 78.

Cohen didn’t exactly get off to a rousing start, either, bogeying his opening hole. He seemed to settle in following the disappointing start.

“After a few more shots, I felt like I started getting a feel for the wind and I started getting comfortable. I was in a bit of a zone,” he added. Cohen played his next eight holes in 3-under, with birdies on his fourth, fifth and ninth.

“I didn’t know he shot 43 on the front, and I had the lead,” Cohen said of Vincent’s troubles. “I just knew some high scores were definitely possible out there—especially with some water holes.”

Cohen’s main trouble came toward the finish of his round. He played 14 holes without a bogey and was 3-under for the day when he double-bogeyed his 17th hole, the par-3 eighth. “I rushed my shot and hit it in the water,” he said. “My 3-under round turned into an even round,” he said. “If at the start of the day you told me I would finish at even-par, I would take it, so I can’t be upset.

“But at the moment I’m a little frustrated with the finish,” he continued, “because it could have been an exceptional round.”

The final grouping of the day will be Vincent, Cohen and Avrit. They tee off No. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

“It was a long day. It was tough out there,” Avrit explained. “I grinded really hard, and I am proud the way I fought."