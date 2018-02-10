Virtue and Moir keep Canada in first in figure skating team event

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir made sure Canada kept a solid grip of first place in figure skating's team event Saturday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The three-time world champions and Olympic gold and silver medallists scored 80.51 points for their short dance to the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy For The Devil," "Hotel California" by the Eagles and Santana's "Oye Como Va."

Their score was about two points lower than their season best. It wasn't the total they were hoping for, but Moir said they'll use it as a positive.

"What an advantage to get these calls now," he said. "Also, to be on Olympic ice, the energy in this building, being part of team Canada, what an experience for us. The calls are important, but we just need to learn from them, that's the biggest thing."

Their performance earned Canada 10 points, adding to the team's cumulative score of 27.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani scored a 75.46 to earn their team nine points to sit second with a total of 23.

Olympic Athletes from Russia are third with a cumulative 21 points.

Canada's top rivals Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron didn't skate for France in the short dance, and because the bottom five teams are eliminated after the short programs, the French wouldn't be competing in the long programs.

"Surprised? Yes," Virtue said on the absence of the French ice dancers, who train at the same Montreal rink and share the same coaches. "Just because we're clearly such different competitors, we were so eager to get on the ice as many times as possible. If we could compete 10 times here at the Olympics, we would be thrilled to do so. But we respect their strategy."

Moir said the Canadians had zero misgivings about competing in the team event.

"You just don't get too many shots at an Olympic medal, let alone an Olympic gold medal," he said. "And I think Canada has a great chance, and I think we're a great skating country, the choreographers, the coaches, the skaters that have come from our country are second to none, and I think it's very important for us to win this event."

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates the women's short program later Sunday, then two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skate their free program.

The team event made its Olympic debut to mixed reviews four years ago in Sochi, where Canada captured silver.

Four years later, the event is one of Canada's best hopes for a gold on the ice in Pyeongchang. Canada's team from Sochi has remained virtually intact, and they arrived in South Korea as the world's No. 1-ranked team.

Much like golf's Ryder Cup, the world's top 10 countries compete in the short program of all four disciplines. Their teammates cheer them on from rinkside boxes. Five countries are then eliminated before the short program.

Canada took a three-point lead over the United States into Day 2 of the team event, with Japan just a point behind the Americans.

The team event ends Sunday with the men's, women's, and ice dance free programs.