OTTAWA — Vitaly Abramov set up the tying goal, then scored the winner at 17:20 of the third period as the Belleville Senators edged the Stockton Heat 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Logan Shaw scored at 10:20 of the third to make it 1-1, with the Senators (5-9-0) getting both goals by way of the power play.

Luke Philp opened the scoring 1:42 into the final frame for the Heat (8-7-1).

Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves for Belleville, while Garret Sparks stopped 32-of-34 shots for Stockton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.