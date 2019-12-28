BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Vitaly Abramov had three goals and an assist, and Rudolfs Balcers struck twice as the Belleville Senators downed the Syracuse Crunch 8-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Filip Chaplik added a goal and two helpers while Jack Dougherty and Max Lajoie rounded out the offence for the Senators (19-12-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Danick Martel and Cal Foote potted goals for the Crunch (16-13-3), AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joey Daccord made 22 saves for Belleville.

Mike Condon allowed four goals on 22 shots in 22:12 of action before giving way to Spencer Martin, who stopped 22-of-26 shots in relief for Syracuse.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.