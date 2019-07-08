Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gotten off to a hot start at the 2019 Home Run Derby.

The third baseman beat Matt Chapman in the opening round by posting 29 home runs, a single round record.

At 20 years, 114 days Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to ever take place in the contest, passing Ken Griffey Jr. (20 years, 230 days in 1990).

Guerrero Jr. will take on Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round.