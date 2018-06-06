Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Wednesday’s Double-A game against the Akron RubberDucks after a slide into second base in the fourth inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just left the game in New Hampshire after a slide into second base. #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 6, 2018

There is official no word on the extent or nature of the injury, but he appeared to favour his leg as he made his way into second base on a Cavan Biggio single to right. After reaching safely, he signaled for the training staff and was removed from the game.

"He feels fine, we're just being cautious with it," Fisher Cats manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Just to make sure whenever he's back to be full strength."

The team would not comment on the nature of the injury or the afflicted area, but Schneider's comments indicated he doesn't believe the injury to be serious.

"He checks out fine, but with him and all of our players, we're just being careful and making sure he's good to go," the manager said.

Before leaving, Guerrero Jr. was 2-2 with two singles. After going hitless Tuesday, Guerrero singled in his first at-bat Wednesday and has not gone hitless in back-to-back games since June 20 and 21 of last year, according to MLB Pipeline.

The news comes after Guerrero left the game on Saturday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies when he stepped awkwardly on first base while beating out an infield single.

It's been quite the season for Guerrero Jr. The 19-year-old third baseman is hitting .407 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI in 53 games in Double-A New Hampshire.