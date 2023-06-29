Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back in the Home Run Derby.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday afternoon that Guerrero will participate in the contest next month in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

He’s back for more 💥



Mr. 91 will be in the Home Run Derby! #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/gLeygHYU6v — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 29, 2023

While he was eventually beaten by Pete Alonso in the final round, Guerrero stole the show at the 2019 Derby in Cleveland as a rookie, hitting a record 91 homers.

The official field for this year's contest has not yet been announced, though Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez has committed to participating.

The Blue Jays' first baseman has 11 home runs in 78 games so far this season with a slugging percentage of .447. He hit 32 homers and slugged .480 in 160 games last year.

The Home Run Derby will take place on July 10, one day before the All-Star Game on July 11. Guerrero is facing off with Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz in phase two of voting to determine the American League starter. That result will be announced Thursday evening.