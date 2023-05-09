Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will play first base and bat second Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, making his return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a left wrist injury.

Guerrero was a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and sat out again Sunday.

“There’s just some soreness there, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” manager John Schneider said after Saturday's game.

The 24-year-old Guerrero is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 33 games this season.

Toronto will send Alek Manoah to the hill Tuesday night in Philadelphia, while the Phillies will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola.