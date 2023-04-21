Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled down on off-season comments that he would never play for the New York Yankees as the Jays began a three-game series in the Bronx Friday night for the first time this season.

When asked about the comments he made in November to El Dotol Nastra, Guerrero didn't waiver.

“It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that," Guerrero said Friday through a translator, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his off-season comments that he would never play for the Yankees (via interpreter):



Guerrero originally said in November that he would never sign with the Yankees.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees," Guerrero said as translated by Hector Gomez. "I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

In 19 games against the Yankees last season, Guerrero slashed .260/.313/.521 with five home runs and 13 RBIs. His best game of last year's season came on April 13 when he hit three home runs in a 6-4 win with two of them coming off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. He also homered in his first at-bat Friday night.

Guerrero has 13 homers and 41 RBIs with an .864 OPS in 65 games against the Yankees throughout his career.

The 24-year-old came into Friday's game with a .338 batting average with three home runs and nine RBI in 19 games so far this season, his fifth at the big league level.