DUNEDIN, Fla. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his second home run of spring training — a solo shot leading off a four-run eighth that tied the score — and the Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Friday in Grapefruit League play.

Breyvic Valera also went deep in the eighth, hitting a two-run shot that helped erase Philadelphia's 5-1 lead.

Forrest Wall cashed in the winning run in the ninth with a triple.

Bryce Harper led off the fifth inning with his third home run for Philadelphia, igniting a four-run inning.

Hyun Jin Ryu was roughed up in his third start for Toronto, giving up three runs, eight hits and a walk, striking out five in four innings.

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Ryu as the Blue Jays opening day starter following the game.

The Blue Jays will face the Yankees in their season opener on April 1 in New York.

-- with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.