CLEARWATER, Fla. — Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., had four of Toronto's 21 hits as the Blue Jays dumped the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5 in pre-season baseball action Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark.

The Toronto slugger had a triple, two doubles and a single to boost his average to .529 on the spring. He drove in three runs and scored twice.

Marcus Semien homered for Toronto (9-6-1) and Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with two hits and three runs.

Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark allowed three hits, three earned runs and two walks over 3 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola gave up six earned runs over 2 2/3 innings. Philadelphia had six hits and three errors.

The Blue Jays face the New York Yankees on Wednesday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.