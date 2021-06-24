Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back on top.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger took a high hanger from Baltimore's Adam Plutko deep and gone to left field in the second inning of Thursday night's game, giving him his MLB-leading 24th home run of the season.

Guerrero came into Thursday tied with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres at the top of the leaderboard with 23.

Guerrero's home run pushed Toronto's lead to 7-0 over the Orioles after they chased starter Dean Kremer and hung up a six-spot in the first inning.

The 22-year-old came into the matchup hitting .340 with an on-base percentage of .422 and a slugging percentage of .664 in 72 games.

The Blue Jays will continue their series with the Orioles at Sahlen Field Friday night and into the weekend.