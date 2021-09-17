Firing on all cylinders, the Blue Jays continue postseason push against Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the MLB home run leader once again.

The Toronto Blue Jays' slugger took a Michael Pineda offering deep and way gone to left field for his 46th homer of the season, breaking his tie with Salvador Perez at the top of baseball's leaders list. Shohei Ohtani sits in third place with 44.

Guerrero came into the matchup game slashing .317/.406/.611 with 103 RBI. Guerrero sits just four home runs from the 50-mark with 15 games to go after Friday.

The blast pulled the Blue Jays to within three runs as they trail the Minnesota Twins 6-3 in the fourth inning.

The Jays currently sit tied with the Boston Red Sox for the first wild card spot in the American League.