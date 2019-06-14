The Toronto Blue Jays haven't had much go their way so far this season and their luck doesn't appear to be changing.

Vladdy Jr. leaves game after being hit by a Gerrit Cole fastball on the left hand in his first AB of the night in Houston. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 15, 2019

UPDATE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight's game with a left hand contusion. X-rays came back negative. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 15, 2019

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit in the hand by a 96 mph Gerrit Cole fastball in the top of the first inning and left the game in the second with a contusion.

The team announced following his departure that x-rays on his hand came back negative.

Guerrero Jr. looked to be in pain following the beanball but originally elected to stay in the game after the training staff came out to check on him.

He entered Friday's matchup with seven home runs and a batting average of .268 across 149 at-bats.

The Jays will continue their matchup with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.