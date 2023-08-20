Guerrero Jr. removed from Blue Jays' game against Reds with finger discomfort
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from their game against the Cincinnati Reds with left middle finger discomfort.
The 24-year-old scored a run on a pair of plate appearances before leaving while the Jays led the Reds.
Guerrero is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 120 games this season.
The Montreal-born first baseman was recently named to his third straight All-Star game.