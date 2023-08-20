The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from their game against the Cincinnati Reds with left middle finger discomfort.

The 24-year-old scored a run on a pair of plate appearances before leaving while the Jays led the Reds.

Guerrero is batting .263 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 120 games this season.

The Montreal-born first baseman was recently named to his third straight All-Star game.