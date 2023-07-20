TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. likes to think of his offence and defence separately, focusing on the task in front of him when he's playing.

But the two dimensions of his game came together in one inning on Thursday.

Guerrero made a sharp defensive play and hit a home run in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. He said that aside from the timing, he didn't see the two highlight-reel moments as connected.

"To tell you the truth, I don't think so," said Guerrero through interpreter Hector Lebron. "I like to separate defence from the offence and vice versa.

"It helps, of course, but I always try to keep everything separated."

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer after Guerrero's blast for Toronto (54-43). Jordan Luplow's RBI single in the second gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the three-game interleague series after Toronto lost 9-1 on Tuesday and 2-0 on Wednesday.

Chris Bassitt (10-5) struck out five, issuing a walk and four hits over six scoreless innings. He's the first pitcher in Toronto's rotation to reach 10 wins this season.

"I don't care if I win 11 games all year as long as our team wins," said Bassitt. "When it comes to starting pitching I think wins are so skewed.

"Wins can come on a really bad outing so they don't matter."

Tim Mayza, Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., came out of the Blue Jays bullpen to preserve Bassitt's win. Romano earned his 27th save.

Blake Snell (6-8) allowed just one run despite giving up five hits and seven walks over five innings for San Diego (46-51). He struck out four. Steven Wilson, Luis Garcia, Tom Cosgrove and Alek Jacob came on in relief.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres to raise his career total to 1,500.

Luplow's single in the second inning drove in Santiago Espinal and advanced Kirk to third. Called up to Toronto from triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, it was Luplow's first hit of the season in four appearances in the bigs.

Guerrero made his heads-up defensive play with one out in the seventh. He caught a popup from Alfonso Rivas and then made a quick throw to Mayza, who was covering first base, to force out Trent Grisham who had wandered off the bag.

The double play was so fast that it took the 43,196 at Rogers Centre a replay up on the Jumbotron to give Guerrero's quick thinking a proper cheer.

There was no delay on the ovation in the bottom of the inning when Guerrero smashed a solo home run into the visitor's bullpen. His 15th of the season came on a 98.5 m.p.h. slider from Garcia for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

"We had a very good plan against one of the best pitchers in Snell and a great bullpen," said Guerrero. "I was just looking for a good pitch to him and I got it, I put good contact on it."

Kirk piled on the eighth, hitting just his fourth home run of the season to deep left field. It was his first homer since June 5, a drought of 22 games. His bomb also scored Espinal.

It was a promising game for Kirk, who went 3-for-3 with a walk. He hadn't had a walk or an extra-base hit in 15 games, a stark drought compared to an all-star season in 2022 when he hit .285 on the season with 14 home runs and 19 doubles.

"It's a credit to him for continuing to grind and continuing to work," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "Man, if you get Kirky back to being that kind of dangerous threat, it's going to be huge for our lineup."

GAUSMAN RETURNS — Ace Kevin Gausman (7-5) will return to Toronto's rotation on Saturday in the second of three games in Seattle. Gausman was scratched from a start last weekend because of discomfort in his left side.

ON DECK — Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will get the start against his former team on Friday as the Blue Jays travel to Seattle.

Bryce Miller (6-3) will take the mound for the Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.