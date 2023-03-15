Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training, according to multiple reports.

Guerrero was lifted from a game on March 3 due to knee discomfort, which was later diagnosed by the team as minor inflammation.

The injury was never believed to be overly serious but it did force the 23-year-old first baseman to pull out of the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

In 10 spring at-bats this season, Guerrero had two home runs and five RBI with a 1.317 OPS.

Guerrero Jr. hit 32 home runs and drove in 97 last season in 160 games. He led the league the season before with 48 home runs and an on-base percentage of .401.

The Blue Jays will open the 2023 season on March 30 in St. Louis against the Cardinals.