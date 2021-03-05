St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is inching closer to a return but it will not happen Friday night in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Head coach Craig Berube said the plan was for Tarasenko to make his season debut during the Blues' road trip, which concludes Monday evening in San Jose against the Sharks.

Berube added the organization has always had a return date in mind but is keeping it internal.

And Berube confirms, no Tarasenko tonight. He says organization always has had a date in mind but he’s not telling! But we’re down to 2 games on the trip: Saturday against LA and Monday in San Jose. Remember, Berube has said all along plan was for him to play this trip — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) March 5, 2021

Tarasenko, who is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, has been skating with the Blues at practice alongside Brayden Schenn and David Perron and is doing daily contact drills. Berube told reporters earlier this week the Russian forward was "feeling good" and added that "when he's ready to go, he's ready to go."

Tarasenko has had three shoulder surgeries since April of 2018 and only played 10 games during the 2019-20 season, recording three goals and seven assists.

The 29-year-old's best season came in 2015-16 when he scored 40 goals and added 34 assists for 74 points over 80 games. He was selected No. 16 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.