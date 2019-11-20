1h ago
Namestnikov (lower body) leaves Senators' game early
TSN.ca Staff
Vladislav Namestnikov left the Ottawa Senators game in the second period Wednesday night with a lower body injury and will not return, the team announced.
Namestnikov left for the dressing room after a hit from Cale Fleury sent him flying into the boards in the first period.
The 26-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.
The game was scoreless at the time of the injury.