Vladislav Namestnikov left the Ottawa Senators game in the second period Wednesday night with a lower body injury and will not return, the team announced.

#Sens forward Vladislav Namestnikov sustained a lower body injury in the first period of tonight’s game in Montreal. He will not return this evening. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 21, 2019

Namestnikov left for the dressing room after a hit from Cale Fleury sent him flying into the boards in the first period.

The 26-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.

The game was scoreless at the time of the injury.